After suffering in silence, she wants to help black women talk about sexual violence

When LaQuisha Anthony was raped in college, she didn’t tell anyone. In 2001, she hadn’t seen someone get through those circumstances and go on to a better life to give her a sense of hope.

Now, she’s become that hope for others through her nonprofit V.O.I.C.E (Victory Over Inconceivable Cowardly Experiences).

Anthony’s mission is to elevate the stories of black women and girls, who are more likely to face sexual violence, research shows, but who are less likely to speak out or be believed when they do.

What energy customers could wind up paying to save Pa.'s nuclear reactors

A bill is circulating in Harrisburg that could cause your electric bill to increase. If passed, customers in Pennsylvania would pay millions of dollars a year to save the state’s nuclear power industry.

Supporters say the nuclear industry needs a lifeline to keep the state’s reactors open. They also argue that it will correct a “market flaw” by including nuclear energy into a piece of legislation that guaranteed 18 percent of the state’s power sales to alternative energy sources by 2021.

But not all of the state’s reactors are in immediate danger of closing. Opponents call the bill a “bailout” that will increase costs and enrich most of the state’s nuclear plants.

Will N.J. finally get paper-based voting machines by 2020?

New Jersey was once on track to become a national leader in election security. Now, experts say its paperless voting machines leave New Jersey elections vulnerable to attacks because there is no paper trail to back up electronically stored votes.

That grim warning hasn’t caused New Jersey officials to take action like their counterparts in Pennsylvania. The head of the state’s Division of Elections points to one major factor that stands in the way of ordering new machines statewide.

With the state unable to act, a number of counties are taking matters into their own hands as the 2020 elections draw nearer.

What you need to know today

  • A new twist to an old Social Security scam is bilking victims out of thousands of dollars, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro warned. Scammers are calling people with erroneous claims about their Social Security numbers and, in some cases, impersonating government agencies and threatening an arrest if immediate payment is not made.
  • President Donald Trump is planning to request another $8.6 billion in new funding to build a wall along the Mexico border, setting up yet another showdown with Congress.
  • Hundreds of SEPTA transit officers are expected to remain on strike today after talks ended Sunday at 9 p.m. Wages and body-camera use continue to be sticking points.
  • Vanguard is trying, again, to get socially responsible investing right. A new fund is designed to help investors focused on environmental, social, and governance issues better understand whether the mutual funds or exchange-traded funds they’re investing in reflect their values.
  • Binge drinking changes your DNA, researches from Rutgers University have found. It’s the latest in a growing body of evidence that alcohol and drug use causes genetic changes that may reinforce addiction.

Opinions

Signe Wilkinson
“The real source of angst over the Manafort sentence is this: A growing fear that an American criminal justice system that is so badly broken, and fundamentally unfair, simply isn’t up to the task of handling the massive gold toilet seat of corruption and dishonesty that is Donald J. Trump and the rogues’ gallery surrounding him.” — Columnist Will Bunch on the American justice system’s ability to handle massive corruption.

  • Mayor Kenney’s budget address was imaginative and put a positive spin on many aspects of the city. But the full truth is more complicated, the Inquirer Editorial Board writes.
  • Bianca Roberson was just 18 when she was shot and killed during a road rage incident in Exton. Now, her parents are raising funds to memorialize her through art — a plan columnist Jenice Armstrong believes people should get behind.

What we’re reading

A Daily Dose of | Victory

Temple’s Fran Dunphy coached his final home game on North Broad Saturday and lifted the Owls to a major win over UCF — a victory that might’ve earned the legendary Big 5 coach one final dance.