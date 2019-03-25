The Mueller report is in, sort of. This morning we’re breaking down the Attorney General’s report on Robert Mueller’s report on potential Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Reactions to the information released Sunday are still unfolding (and may be unending), but for now we have a summary of Mueller’s findings to think through. But that’s not the only big news we’ve got today. Local sports fans can get excited about another arena coming to South Philly. This time the sports are virtual.

Trump didn’t coordinate with Russia in 2016, report declares

On Friday special counsel Robert Mueller delivered the final report on his investigation into Russian influence on the 2016 presidential election. On Sunday, Attorney General William Barr released his own summary of the report to Congress.

Barr reports that Mueller did not find evidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election but reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice. Mueller’s report said, “while this report does not conclude the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," according to Barr.

Despite “evidence on both sides of the question,” Barr said evidence was insufficient to prove in court that Trump had committed obstruction of justice. Trump declared the summary a victory Sunday.

Barr’s report sets up a legal battle with Democrats who want the full Mueller report to be released and question how the Trump-appointed attorney general reached his own conclusions. They also plan to press on with their own investigations of Trump. Meanwhile, Republicans who support the president are likely to double down, further entrenching political divisions.

Comcast to spend $50 million in South Philly to create the nation’s first video gaming arena

The entrance to the Fusion Arena, shown in a rendering.

Philly’s getting a new arena. Comcast Spectacor will announce this morning that it’s constructing the first arena for gaming fans in the U.S.

The home team, of course, will be the Comcast-owned Fusion. The project shows just how popular esports (where players compete in video games before big crowds) really are.

The $50 million project will break ground in South Philly this summer just a stone’s throw from the homes of the Eagles, Phillies, Sixers, and Flyers.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

From the 48 bus #whyilovephilly #ourphilly

Major props for taking this from the bus, @gerardruns.

That’s Interesting

Opinions

March 24, 2019

“I’m all for evolving, but my style still freezes when my stepson’s friends call me ‘Jenice.’ It’s not their fault. It’s the culture. It seems as if everyone is on a first-name basis.” — Columnist Jenice Armstrong on whether courtesy titles are old-fashioned.

What we’re reading

Jesse Cute on the set of the new Double Dare in Los Angeles

Your Daily Dose of | Slime

Local public relations and marketing exec Jesse Cute loves Double Dare, the classic once-Philly-set family game show. No, like, he really loves it. He is probably the show’s biggest fan in the entire world.