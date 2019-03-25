The Mueller report is in, sort of. This morning we’re breaking down the Attorney General’s report on Robert Mueller’s report on potential Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Reactions to the information released Sunday are still unfolding (and may be unending), but for now we have a summary of Mueller’s findings to think through. But that’s not the only big news we’ve got today. Local sports fans can get excited about another arena coming to South Philly. This time the sports are virtual.
— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
On Friday special counsel Robert Mueller delivered the final report on his investigation into Russian influence on the 2016 presidential election. On Sunday, Attorney General William Barr released his own summary of the report to Congress.
Barr reports that Mueller did not find evidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election but reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice. Mueller’s report said, “while this report does not conclude the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," according to Barr.
Despite “evidence on both sides of the question,” Barr said evidence was insufficient to prove in court that Trump had committed obstruction of justice. Trump declared the summary a victory Sunday.
Barr’s report sets up a legal battle with Democrats who want the full Mueller report to be released and question how the Trump-appointed attorney general reached his own conclusions. They also plan to press on with their own investigations of Trump. Meanwhile, Republicans who support the president are likely to double down, further entrenching political divisions.
Philly’s getting a new arena. Comcast Spectacor will announce this morning that it’s constructing the first arena for gaming fans in the U.S.
The home team, of course, will be the Comcast-owned Fusion. The project shows just how popular esports (where players compete in video games before big crowds) really are.
The $50 million project will break ground in South Philly this summer just a stone’s throw from the homes of the Eagles, Phillies, Sixers, and Flyers.
- New Jersey lawmakers will vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the Garden State today. So far predictions are too close to call.
- A survey recently circulated among staffers of the Free Library of Philadelphia and respondents described instances of homophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, racism, biased hiring and other issues.
- In recent election years, dark money groups have spent tens of millions of dollars to win votes and influence policy in New Jersey without revealing their sources — but that could be about to change.
- The controversial Mariner East 2 pipeline may be making a few more enemies as the project threatens to derail a Chester County softball season.
- As the tournament inches closer, Philadelphia is ramping up its efforts to become one of the host cities for the 2026 men’s World Cup.
- It was a rough weekend for the Flyers. They lost to the Islanders on Saturday and the Capitals on Sunday, further shrinking their playoff hopes.
- It’s almost the start of a new season for the Phillies, so we want to hear your opening day memories. By the way, the team is still hopeful Rhys Hoskins will be ready for Thursday.
- It may be no vibranium, but a new improbable material developed at Penn called “metallic wood” is stronger than titanium yet lighter than water.
- Sometimes you just need a little cuddling. The Men’s Therapeutic Cuddle Group in Plymouth Meeting is trying to redefine masculinity while healing trauma.
- Do you drink Philly’s tap wooder? If not, your new friendly neighborhood water ambassador might try to get you to dump the plastic bottles.
- Feeling lonely? You’re not alone in being alone. The number of young Americans who are single has reached its peak since at least the 1980s.
- Back when farmers markets were really run by farmers coming to town on their horses, many of them spent the night at an old hotel in North Philly. Now the historic building houses apartments.
“I’m all for evolving, but my style still freezes when my stepson’s friends call me ‘Jenice.’ It’s not their fault. It’s the culture. It seems as if everyone is on a first-name basis.” — Columnist Jenice Armstrong on whether courtesy titles are old-fashioned.
- Philadelphia’s next challenge is to stem the tide of the new urban crisis and create widely shared prosperity and access to economic mobility, writes Philadelphia Fellow and author Richard Florida.
- As the recent debate over a Starbucks in Dilworth Park has shown, Philly demands a lot from its public spaces but that work requires creative funding solutions, writes Kathryn Ott Lovell, the city’s Parks and Recreation commissioner.
- Talk about Monday Motivation: Philadelphia Magazine’s list of the 38 people making change in Philly is sure to inspire you.
- Perhaps equally inspiring is Generocity’s look at how youth-led charity initiatives are teaching a generation how to have an impact on their communities.
- A South Jersey native at the Ringer has written an ode to Sixers star Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner and their oddly suburban relationship. It’s a lot of fun.
- Some say screens will make our lives better while the rich are running away from them, the New York Times reports. They say human contact is now a luxury item.
- A startling new study shows that counties that held rallies for then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016 saw a 226 percent increase in hate crimes, the Washington Post reports.
Local public relations and marketing exec Jesse Cute loves Double Dare, the classic once-Philly-set family game show. No, like, he really loves it. He is probably the show’s biggest fan in the entire world.