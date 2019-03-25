The Mueller report is in, sort of. This morning we’re breaking down the Attorney General’s report on Robert Mueller’s report on potential Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Reactions to the information released Sunday are still unfolding (and may be unending), but for now we have a summary of Mueller’s findings to think through. But that’s not the only big news we’ve got today. Local sports fans can get excited about another arena coming to South Philly. This time the sports are virtual.