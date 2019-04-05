A Philadelphia Police Department inspector was put in charge of the Special Victims Unit, despite past sexual harassment complaints made against him by fellow officers. Rape victim advocates are stunned, but his supporters say his past isn’t a problem. Meanwhile, women of color are less likely to report an issue that impacts many mothers — postpartum depression. Research shows the fear holding them back may be justified.
Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.
— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
When Philadelphia Police Department Inspector Anthony Washington was promoted in December, observers inside and outside of the department saw his role overseeing the Special Victims Unit as problematic.
Washington has been accused of sexually harassing female officers as well as a college student. He even went on to retaliate against cops who spoke out about his alleged behavior.
Police Commissioner Richard Ross expressed confidence in Washington’s ability to lead, despite the claims. City officials argue that prior allegations should have no bearing on Washington’s role and say that settlements paid by the city in lawsuits filed against him are not admissions of wrongdoing.
Postpartum depression affects one in seven women. There have been a number of recent advancements in the treatment of postpartum depression, but they can only help if the need for them is identified in the first place.
That’s proven to be a challenge for women of color and low-income moms, research shows. The numbers suggest they are several times more likely to suffer from postpartum mental illness, but less likely to receive treatment.
Professionals are working to break the stigma and fear keeping many mothers from admitting postpartum depression. But their greatest worry becomes somewhat understandable when you look at the majority of children that wind up in the foster-care system.
Philly’s opioid epidemic is now bringing one more health risk to the table — HIV. Experts say the number of HIV cases is on the rise among people who use IV drugs.
Thomas Farley, commissioner of Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health, said the increase in HIV cases “definitely has us concerned.”
The city is hoping to stem the tide by increasing testing in areas where people are known to inject drugs and by making more clean syringes available. Farley adds that a safe injection site could also play a vital role.
- The Glen Mills Schools has appealed Pennsylvania’s emergency removal order for students after an Inquirer investigation revealed that boys were abused and threatened at the reform school for decades.
- A disease began attacking apple trees across Pennsylvania and the northeastern U.S. about six years ago. It remains a mystery to those trying to stop it and poses a serious threat to one of the nation’s largest apple producing states.
- A wave of development has threatened symbols of Philly’s history in recent years. Mayor Kenney unveiled a plan Thursday to protect the city’s oldest and most interesting buildings.
- Prosecutors moved to drop felony charges against a former Eagles player for an alleged incident involving him and a paraplegic woman during Super Bowl LI.
- A lawsuit filed against the Pennsylvania Turnpike threatened SEPTA’s capital funding and projects. A judge’s decision Thursday has SEPTA leaders breathing a sigh relief.
For this amazing shot, better late than never, @tehkelsey.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
- Joel Embiid was back from a three-game absence last night, but his impressive triple-double wasn’t enough to prevent the Sixers’ third-straight loss.
- Among those taking in last night’s Sixers game was new Phillies slugger Bryce Harper who appeared on the court pregame and alongside some other Philly sports stars during it — making for quite the photo op.
- Despite the rise of online shopping, a stretch near Rittenhouse Square has become a thriving business corridor in Philly. Still, a popular fast fashion retailer there has shut its doors — but not for the reason you might think.
- With just two films, Jordan Peele has become a giant of horror. You can see nods to the greats before him in Us, but it’s what he does away from the screen that reminds movie critic Gary Thompson of names like Hitchcock and Serling.
- Mariah Carey became the latest big name artist to set up shop at The Met Philadelphia. In true Carey fashion, her set included hits, humor, and the ultimate diva move.
“Ultimately, we all want to live in a safe, just world, but pricing America’s poorest citizens out of the right to bear arms is not justice. It’s discrimination.” — Savannah Lindquist, Ladies of Liberty Alliance Development and Communications Coordinator, on inequalities of gun ownership.
- To keep Philadelphia students safe and to prevent tragedies, mandating metal detectors was the right move for Philly schools, writes Strawberry Mansion High School senior Kevin Davis.
- Science Leadership Academy senior Amir Curry disagrees. He writes that metal detectors unnecessarily criminalize students and have a detrimental impact.
- The New York Times’ investigation into Rupert Murdoch’s media empire is a must-read. The deep dive examines how Murdoch and his sons amassed massive influence on the political landscapes of three continents.
- Temple University’s landscape is greatly shaped by transportation. Most students commute, leaving them to grapple with balancing travel, work, and the social aspects of college, The Temple News reports.
- Forbes examined the work-life balance issues that plague many of us. Technology and remote work have blurred the lines between our jobs and home life, but it appears Generation Z has figured out the perfect way to keep both in their lanes.
- Speaking of technology, Philly has launched a grant program to support tech entrepreneurs from disadvantage backgrounds and the ideas they have to improve the city, Technical.ly Philly reports.
- The Philadelphia area has long been a hub of innovation. In fact, as Vox tells us, a well known amusement park in our region was created by the mastermind behind one of the most beloved staples of children’s amusement: the ball pit.
What are fans of The Crown to do as we wait for the lavishly produced drama to return to Netflix? How about a trip to see the show’s costumes at Delaware’s Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library.