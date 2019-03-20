Keeping Darby on a one-year deal was a sensible move. He’s a talented cornerback when healthy, but coming off a torn ACL is not an ideal way to enter free agency. This gives him a chance to reset his value while the Eagles retain a starter on a one-year deal that is below the value Darby would have received had he been healthy. It reminds me of when the Eagles kept Jeremy Maclin in 2014. Maclin, by the way, had a career year and signed a lucrative contract in Kansas City the following offseason.