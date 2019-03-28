“I think for me, taking another step in play-calling,” Pederson said. “I think I can still continue to grow and get better. A lot of situational things I looked at, I can get better with some of the decisions I made last year. Just more or less, run-pass-type options. I think going back to ’17, there were some opportunities [where] I’ve just got to maintain that aggressiveness. Each year, maintain that and stay on the cutting edge.”