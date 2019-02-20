Yes, and this is why the Eagles would use it with Foles – to keep him off the market and try to get compensation for him. It’s against the spirit (and the rule) of the tag to use it to trade the player, but it’s been done before – even with a No. 2 quarterback. In 2009, New England used the tag on Matt Cassel after he replaced Tom Brady following a Brady injury and put him in a package to Kansas City for a second-round pick. Just last season, the Dolphins traded Jarvis Landry after he signed the franchise tag. It would only likely be a problem if Foles and his camp objected.