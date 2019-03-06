* When the season finished, I was skeptical that Graham would return unless it was a team-friendly deal. But the market likely became apparent at the combine, and I thought the agreement reached (three-year deal with $27 million during the first two years) was fair for both sides. The Eagles get the security of a known, respected player who fits in their defense and the locker room. Graham gets a lucrative deal at age 30. I think Graham would have received a big deal if he hit the market next week — look at all the edge rushers slapped with franchise tags this week — but this is certainly a reasonable contract. I’m curious to see how this plays out; regression would be the concern, but sound pass rushers tend to age well.