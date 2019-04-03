As for Rodgers, he didn’t do much for the Eagles last season and I don’t expect him to have a big role with the Eagles this season. He provides good depth as the third tight end. He’s an experienced player who fits into the tight end room and can contribute on special teams. As long as Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert are healthy, Rodgers won’t get much time on offense. If one of the top two tight ends is injured, the Eagles can do lot worse than turning to a six-year veteran with 121 career catches.