The biggest reason for optimism at this point is Carson Wentz is healthier than last season and in position to be the elite quarterback the Eagles need him to be. Any hopes the Eagles have of being a Super Bowl contender this season (and in the years to come) require Wentz being a high-level quarterback. I was impressed with Wentz on Tuesday, even though I don’t put too much stock into one practice. What matters more was that he was a full participant, he’s no longer wearing that knee brace, and he sounded more comfortable and confident about his health.