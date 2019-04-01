As a teenager in the ’90s, Haegele grew up familiar with zines. But she didn’t produce one herself until 2003, when found poetry and cut-and-paste styles led her back to the medium. That summer, she printed a stack and brought them to the Philly Zine Fest. Begun in 2002, the Zine Fest was one of the first small-press fairs in the country. It was also Haegele’s first step into a world she didn’t know existed.