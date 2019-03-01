SUNDAY

Meet the Women of the Betsy Ross House

In honor of Women’s History Month, several historical interpreters — a chocolatier, a landowner, a washerwoman, and Betsy herself — will offer insight into the life and work of colonial-era women.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St., $10, 215-629-4026, historicphiladelphia.org

MONDAY

Love Your Tidied Space: KonMari Method Basics

Inspired by organization guru Marie Kondo’s Netflix show? Learn how to prune your belongings to only the most cherished items at this talk by a local professional organizer certified in Kondo’s trademark method.

7 p.m., Upper Dublin Public Library, 805 Loch Alsh Ave., Fort Washington, free, 215-628-8744, upperdublinlibrary.org

Marie Kondo (foreground) with Shehnita, who hopes that a tidier home will help make room for a third child.
Courtesy of Netflix
Marie Kondo (foreground) with Shehnita, who hopes that a tidier home will help make room for a third child.

TUESDAY

Inquiring Minds: A Conversation about Philadelphia Sports

Inquirer sports columnists Marcus Hayes and Mike Sielski review the past year in Philly sports in a conversation moderated by managing editor Pat McLoone. Light fare will be served.

6 to 8 p.m., 801 Market St., free but registration recommended, 215-222-2765, pmnevents.philly.com

WEDNESDAY

BalletX

The contemporary company’s spring season opens with choreography by Lil Buck, who danced in an Apple commercial — and with cellist Yo-Yo Ma in a viral video that Spike Jonze shot on his phone.

8 p.m., with additional performances through March 17, Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St., $55 for adults, $50 for seniors, $25 for students, 215-546-7824, balletx.org

THURSDAY

‘How I Learned What I Learned’

This one-man show follows Pittsburgh-born, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson’s theatrical memoir. Kes Khemnu plays Wilson.

7 p.m., with additional performances through March 14, Arden Theatre Company, 40 N. Second St., $18 to $45, 215-922-1122, ardentheatre.org

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Michelle Wolf

In April, the Hershey native and comedy writer caused a firestorm over controversial jokes she cracked while hosting the White House Correspondents Association dinner. Nearly a year later, she’s back with more, and local audiences are set for an early taste.

7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St., $36, 215-606-6555, punchlinephilly.com

In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Michelle Wolf arrives at the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity Los Angeles Variety Show in Los Angeles.
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File
In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Michelle Wolf arrives at the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity Los Angeles Variety Show in Los Angeles.

The BIG Exhibit

More than 30 artists will present pieces in this pop-up exhibit, which celebrates the life of the late Notorious B.I.G, considered one of the best lyricists in hip-hop. The gallery will pour free wine, and the first 50 guests will receive a free print.

6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Philly Art Collective, 253 N. Third St., free, phillyartshow.com