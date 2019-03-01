In honor of Women’s History Month, several historical interpreters — a chocolatier, a landowner, a washerwoman, and Betsy herself — will offer insight into the life and work of colonial-era women.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St., $10, 215-629-4026, historicphiladelphia.org
Inspired by organization guru Marie Kondo’s Netflix show? Learn how to prune your belongings to only the most cherished items at this talk by a local professional organizer certified in Kondo’s trademark method.
7 p.m., Upper Dublin Public Library, 805 Loch Alsh Ave., Fort Washington, free, 215-628-8744, upperdublinlibrary.org
Inquirer sports columnists Marcus Hayes and Mike Sielski review the past year in Philly sports in a conversation moderated by managing editor Pat McLoone. Light fare will be served.
6 to 8 p.m., 801 Market St., free but registration recommended, 215-222-2765, pmnevents.philly.com
The contemporary company’s spring season opens with choreography by Lil Buck, who danced in an Apple commercial — and with cellist Yo-Yo Ma in a viral video that Spike Jonze shot on his phone.
8 p.m., with additional performances through March 17, Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St., $55 for adults, $50 for seniors, $25 for students, 215-546-7824, balletx.org
This one-man show follows Pittsburgh-born, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson’s theatrical memoir. Kes Khemnu plays Wilson.
7 p.m., with additional performances through March 14, Arden Theatre Company, 40 N. Second St., $18 to $45, 215-922-1122, ardentheatre.org
In April, the Hershey native and comedy writer caused a firestorm over controversial jokes she cracked while hosting the White House Correspondents Association dinner. Nearly a year later, she’s back with more, and local audiences are set for an early taste.
7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St., $36, 215-606-6555, punchlinephilly.com
More than 30 artists will present pieces in this pop-up exhibit, which celebrates the life of the late Notorious B.I.G, considered one of the best lyricists in hip-hop. The gallery will pour free wine, and the first 50 guests will receive a free print.
6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Philly Art Collective, 253 N. Third St., free, phillyartshow.com