Some leaders in Philadelphia’s public art community are working to address both the gender and racial inequities among the city’s monuments. Workers in 2017 installed a statue at City Hall of Octavius V. Catto, one of Philadelphia’s most prominent civil rights leaders. It was the first time a monument honored a specific black Philadelphian on the city’s public landscape and the first time a statue was erected on the City Hall apron in nearly a century. (The funds for the statue were raised by a private group.)