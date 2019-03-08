New York City officials announced this week that they’ll erect five new monuments depicting women in the boroughs where they once lived, nearly doubling the number of statues of female historical figures in the nation’s most populous city.
The statues — of Billie Holiday, Helen Rodríguez Trías, Elizabeth Jennings Graham, Shirley Chisholm and Katherine Walker — will be the culmination of a months-long effort to address the city’s lack of women depicted in public art, the New York Times reported.
“We pledged to do better by the leaders, achievers and artists who have not gotten their due in the histories written by men,” First Lady of New York Chirlane McCray said in a speech this week.
So on this International Women’s Day, should Philadelphia, a city that has more statues of Benjamin Franklin than it does of female historical figures, consider its own monument gender gap?
Women’s advocates in Philadelphia and elsewhere have for years decried the lack of women and people of color reflected in public statues. But there are some efforts already underway to improve that representation.
First, a look at what we already have:
In 2016, Inquirer reporter Samantha Melamed counted just a few women (who actually existed) among the city’s 1,500 public sculptures. On Kelly Drive, there’s a statue of Joan of Arc, and at 15th and Cherry streets in Center City, there’s one of Mary Dyer, a Quaker martyr. Both died before Philadelphia was even founded.
There’s also a statue of singer Kate Smith near Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia, and union leader Karen Silkwood appears on one of seven reliefs that are part of the monument Tribute to the American Worker in Southwest Philly.
Most commonly, the women you see in Philadelphia’s monuments are fictional or serve as a representation of some mood or virtue.
For example, a nude woman — sitting in a manner that may be physically impossible — is cast in bronze in the statue Floating Figure, located in the Society Hill Townhouses courtyard. The allegorical work Law, Prosperity, and Power near the Mann Center includes three people, two of them women, though the man represents “power.”
There’s also a 5-foot-tall bronze statue in Rittenhouse Square of a girl holding a duck. It’s called Duck Girl.
Some leaders in Philadelphia’s public art community are working to address both the gender and racial inequities among the city’s monuments. Workers in 2017 installed a statue at City Hall of Octavius V. Catto, one of Philadelphia’s most prominent civil rights leaders. It was the first time a monument honored a specific black Philadelphian on the city’s public landscape and the first time a statue was erected on the City Hall apron in nearly a century. (The funds for the statue were raised by a private group.)
Also in 2017, artist Sharon Hayes called attention to the lack of women depicted in public art in Philadelphia with her work If They Should Ask, a temporary installment in Rittenhouse Square showing a pile of pedestals with notable Philadelphia women’s names etched into them. The work was part of Monument Lab, a public art and history initiative aimed at getting people to think about who and what should be reflected in the city’s public art.
After the installment was taken down in 2017, Philadelphia curator and photographer Conrad Benner wrote in an op-ed that he hoped the piece would “inspire the making of monuments to the countless historical women who deserve to be honored and remembered in our city’s public spaces.” He suggested other women the city could construct monuments to, including abolitionist Lucretia Mott and LGBTQ activist Gloria Casarez.
Last year, City Council passed a nonbinding resolution calling on the city to erect a statue of civil rights advocate and Philadelphia native Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, the first black woman to earn a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania and the first black woman to practice law in the state. Alexander became a nationally recognized organizer and walked with Martin Luther King, Jr. in the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery.
While city officials said a statue honoring Alexander is “long overdue,” her surviving family wasn’t sold on the idea and in October said no one from the city reached out to them about the proposal before it was rolled out, The Philadelphia Tribune reported.
In addition, Smith Recreation Center in South Philadelphia will this year become home to a life-size bronze statue of a black, middle school-aged girl playing basketball. The city’s Office of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy approved the new commission by Indianapolis-based artist Brian McCutcheon.
Though the statue isn’t of an historical figure, it will be the first statue depicting a young black girl in the city’s historic public art collection.