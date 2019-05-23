A: Interior window treatments can help, though as you already know, shading the outside of your entire house is the best way to keep the inside of your home cool. Bonus if you plant deciduous trees, because during winter, you’ll get more light and in summer you get the shade when you need it the most. Until your new trees grow, consider a sturdy trellis outside the windows for vines such as climbing roses, bougainvillea, clematis, wisteria, grape, kiwi or whatever works in your region and your landscape plan. Quick-growing shrubs or trees might be helpful temporarily as well. To avoid potential damage to your house from roots, invasive plants or overly aggressive growth, talk with landscapers or contractors to know what is best to plant and where.