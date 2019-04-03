The National Weather Service has placed the entire region under a red flag warning because conditions are ripe for wild fires to break out and spread.
The warning is in effect from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.
The alert comes as officials in New Jersey are monitoring an 11,000-acre section of the Pinelands in Burlington County where a fire that started over the weekend has been contained. Investigators say that fire started in an area where people are known to gather and set illegal bonfires.
The weather service issues the warning when a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels are in place and create conditions for wild fires to develop and spread quickly.
The forecast calls for a high of 65 under sunny skies. It is expected to be breezy with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Rain is likely Friday.