In Philadelphia — where the poverty rate is not declining as it is in many other places — enrollment fell from around 52,000 to more than 50,000 in the same time period, state Department of Health figures show. Overall, Pennsylvania enrollment declined by around 3.5 percent between the fiscal years of 2017 and 2018; in New Jersey, the drop was 4.5 percent. While there are no numbers documenting the recent pullout from WIC, Greenaway and others describe advocates across the nation sounding the alarm that immigrants now believe that participating in WIC means a one-way ticket out of America.