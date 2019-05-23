Visit someone else’s garden. Sure, YouTube is great, but there’s really nothing like going out and seeing up-close-and-personal what other people have done in their gardens. Of course you don’t have to go to such ridiculous lengths as I have, hopping on an airplane to visit gardens in New Orleans; closer to home will show you plants that will survive in your own backyard or garden. Always carry plastic bags with you when you visit, as gardeners tend to be very friendly people and might offer to give you a cutting or a slip or even let you dig up a small piece of something you like.