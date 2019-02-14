Pepper pot soup was once in the same league as water ice, soft pretzels, and cheesesteaks in terms of its intrinsic Philadelphia identity. Yet somehow this spicy stew of tripe, meat, vegetables, and dumplings — which enjoyed its heyday in the 18th and 19th centuries — didn’t maintain its street cred. That could be because of how Philadelphians changed it after it came to us via the Caribbean (and West Africa before that). This class dives into the culture boiled into this historic soup and includes a generous taste of chef Kurt Evans’ update. — Jenn Ladd