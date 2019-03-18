The $350,000 from Wells Fargo comes from its Diversity Community Capital program, which, the bank says, has helped Community Development Financial Institutions like WORC issue more than 8,000 loans in excess of $391 million to diverse small businesses throughout the country since 2015. Of WORC’s new grant, $200,000 will be used for loans that traditionally range from $5,000 to $20,000 and average about $7,500, Cutler said. Another $30,000 will offset loan losses, with the rest spent on staff support for such things as labor-intensive loan-processing work, she said. WORC also provides business training, an incentive savings program and job placement.