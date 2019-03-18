For the Women’s Opportunities Resource Center -- and the small business owners relying on its support -- this is a manic Monday.
The Philadelphia-based agency whose mission is to promote economic self-sufficiency, primarily for disadvantaged women, has been awarded a $350,000 grant from Wells Fargo and picked up important lending backing from the Small Business Administration.
“Both of them will be able to help us reach the market," Lynne Cutler, president of WORC, said in an interview Sunday. "One is money and the other is a guarantee.”
Fittingly, both will be officially announced and celebrated this morning at a minority-owned small business in Kensington, Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse, a recipient of WORC financial assistance. Its owner, Ariell R. Johnson, and Cutler, who founded WORC in 1993, will be joined by officials from Wells Fargo and the SBA, as well as city commerce leaders and politicians.
The two-fer was not a coincidence, Cutler said, but the result of a “combination strategy” to extend WORC’s reach to the underserved markets of women and people of color.
“There are some interesting needs out there,” she said.
In the 20 years since WORC has been engaged in direct lending, it has issued 818 loans totaling $3.7 million to help individuals realize business ownership and build on it, she said.
The $350,000 from Wells Fargo comes from its Diversity Community Capital program, which, the bank says, has helped Community Development Financial Institutions like WORC issue more than 8,000 loans in excess of $391 million to diverse small businesses throughout the country since 2015. Of WORC’s new grant, $200,000 will be used for loans that traditionally range from $5,000 to $20,000 and average about $7,500, Cutler said. Another $30,000 will offset loan losses, with the rest spent on staff support for such things as labor-intensive loan-processing work, she said. WORC also provides business training, an incentive savings program and job placement.
WORC’s new SBA Advantage Lender status will enable it to help more small businesses purchase commercial properties and thus “address displacement issues,” Cutler said. Too often, early-stage businesses are unable to stay in a property once their initial lease is up either because the site’s owner has changed and, so too, plans for its use, or because of a rent increase that is too cost-prohibitive, Cutler said.
Now, WORC will be able to issue loans to help with property purchases, with the SBA guaranteeing 85 percent of loans up to $150,000 and 75 percent for loans larger than that but no more than $200,000, Cutler said. At those amounts, “it’s not going to be Center City, it’s in the neighborhoods,” she added.
WORC expects to make four to six such loans by the end of its fiscal year on Sept. 30 and, another eight to 15 next fiscal year, depending on the availability of capital, Cutler said.
“We’re really excited about it,” she said.