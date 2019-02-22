McClain, who’s now calling himself “the Green Savior” and admits to being a marijuana “enthusiast," said he helped get four other cars out of the snow on his street Wednesday. And the “marijuana suit,” as he calls it, is the most recent addition to his bigger defense attorney schtick that dates to 2005 when he went into private practice after spending time working as both a prosecutor in the Montgomery County district attorney’s office and then another several years as an investigator with Allstate.