A woman was fatally shot inside a Wawa store Thursday night in Radnor, said Police Superintendent Christopher B. Flanagan.
A shooting was first reported sometime around 8:30 p.m. at the Wawa at 151 Sugartown Rd., just off of the busy commercial district along Lancaster Avenue in this Main Line community.
The Radnor Police Department tweeted: “***RPD is actively investigating a shooting in the unit block of Sugartown Road, Wayne. All information will be released through the Superintendent.***”
Flanagan said more details would be released later Thursday night.
Township Commissioner Sean Farhy posted on Facebook: “I have been quickly briefed by the Township Manager about a disturbing loss of life event that has taken place at the Wawa and the subsequent police activity that has followed near the corner of Morris & Sugartown Roads in Wayne.”
Township Commissioner Jake Abel also tweeted to residents to avoid the area because of the police investigation.
-Staff writer Mari Schaefer contributed to this article.