Days before killing his ex-wife inside a Radnor Wawa, Brian Kennedy legally purchased an AR-15 rifle, Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland said Thursday.
Kennedy, 34, of Devon, passed an instant background check at a Pennsylvania gun shop on March 16 and walked out with the semiautomatic rifle, the prosecutor said.
Twelve days later, he brought the gun to the Wawa on Sugartown Road for what was supposed to be a child-custody exchange. Inside, he shot Stephanie Miller, 37, several times in the head and stomach at point blank range, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kennedy fled and was found later that night in a Glen Mills park, where he attempted a drug overdose in his car. The couple’s 6-year-old son, who was not present, was unharmed.
Kennedy was arraigned Monday at Crozer-Chester Medical Center on charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and related offenses. After being treated for the overdose, he was released from the hospital on Thursday and taken to George W. Hill Correctional Facility, Radnor Police said.
Kennedy had threatened Miller in the past, including in an incident three years earlier at the same Wawa. During a child-custody exchange around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2016, Kennedy whispered in Miller’s ear, “Get that [expletive] life insurance policy before I kill you" while she waited in the checkout line, court records show.
He was found guilty of a summary harassment charge in that case, which became the basis for a protection-from-abuse order that lapsed in September. While the PFA was active, Kennedy would not have been able to legally own weapons. On court forms, neither he nor Miller indicated that he owned any.
After the shooting, authorities did not find any additional weapons in his apartment or in his car, Copeland said. The district attorney declined to say at which gun store he purchased the weapon.
In Pennsylvania, those who have been convicted of crimes such as aggravated assault, stalking, rape, and other serious offenses are prohibited from owning a firearm. People who have been involuntarily committed for mental health treatment or who have an active PFA out against them also are restricted.
Before purchasing the gun, Kennedy was approved through the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS), the state’s call center that conducts background checks, often in minutes. When the call center was instituted in 1998, it replaced the mandatory, five-day waiting period for approved gun owners.
Kennedy awaits a preliminary hearing on April 18. No attorney for him was listed on court documents as of Thursday.