Dancers Leah Ives (left) and Kimberly Fulmer (right), members of the Trisha Brown Dance Company, practice for a fall performance at the Discovery Center (the former Strawberry Mansion Reservoir). The company is collaborating with the Fairmount Park Conservancy to present a weeklong series of free, outdoor public performances called “In Motion, In Place: Trisha Brown Dance Company in Fairmount Park.” The dance presentations will take place in September in unexpected locations: “The Raft Piece,” depicted here, will be performed on the water; “Foray Foret” on the grounds of historic Mount Pleasant Mansion in East Fairmount Park: and “Roof Piece” across multiple rooftops surrounding Logan Circle. This project continues the conservancy’s increased focus on cultural programming in Philadelphia parks.