Supporters from across the country latched onto Catlin’s story this week after his mother, Holly, posted on Facebook, writing: “I am sad and I am sickened to see what a huge blow this is to him. I am putting this out there to make all of you, his friends, that he has made in the community, know, to not expect his smiling face and heartfelt, booming ‘hello’ as you enter those doors in the future.” Her post was shared thousands of times.