It is true that a recent IRS report showed — very early in the season — that refunds to the average taxpayer are so far down about eight percent versus the average refund issued this time last year. Many are taking the numbers and using it as another knock on President Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s signature 2017 tax reform package. Others are saying that it is too early in the season and that due to the January federal shutdown less tax returns have been filed and processed by the IRS so far this year.