City zoning officials have denied an appeal by an Arizona-based youth-services agency that wants to house 60 undocumented immigrant children in North Philadelphia, throwing the for-profit company’s plans into doubt.
A spokesperson for VisionQuest said the agency would comment on the decision shortly.
VisionQuest intended to shelter the Spanish-speaking boys at its Logan Plaza property, located at 5201 Old York Rd. The children, ages 12 to 17, are among thousands of “unaccompanied minors” who turned up alone at the nation’s southern border, fleeing violence and poverty in El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico.
The city confirmed on Monday that the Zoning Board of Adjustment, which hears and decides appeals on zoning matters, had rejected the agency’s contention that its proposed use of the property was allowed under current regulations. VisionQuest’s next move could be a lawsuit in the Court of Common Pleas.
Today VisionQuest, which contracts with the federal government, operates in six states, providing housing and therapies to hundreds of juvenile offenders and other at-risk youths.
Immigrant advocates, union leaders and some city officials have strongly spoken against the plan, saying that the sanctuary city of Philadelphia should not allow migrant children to be held within its borders.