So began a 10-year trek through the courts that has cost the borough at least $200,000 in legal fees but also brought a hard-earned victory. Last month, New Jersey Tax Court Judge Mary Siobhan Brennan ruled that Verizon must cough up the local business tax after a trial revealed that Verizon had substantially underestimated its market share. Instead of the 44 percent to 48 percent of the borough that Verizon claimed to serve, Verizon’s share was closer to 90 percent, she concluded.