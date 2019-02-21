VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis warned the globe’s top Roman Catholic leaders Thursday that they would need to emerge with more than just “predictable statements” as he opened a highly-anticipated summit aimed at finally defining a worldwide response to the issue of sex abuse within the church.
In an opening address before an audience of leading bishops from more than 100 countries, Vatican officials and experts, the pontiff urged those in attendance to “listen to the cry of the small who are asking for justice.”
“The holy people of God are looking at us, expecting not only simple and predictable condemnations but concrete and effective measures in place,” he said. “We need to be concrete.”
Francis’ remarks kicked off the three-day, closed-door meeting at the Holy See, which will see the presidents of the world’s bishops’ conferences participating in lectures and work sessions on how to prevent sex abuse, hold each other accountable and care for victims in their churches back home.
Organizers have said they hope it will prove to be as a “turning point” for a hierarchy battered by a series of scandals — especially in the United States, which saw top Cardinal Theodore McCarrick defrocked over allegations he abused seminarians and minors, a scathing grand jury report in Pennsylvania and the launch of several similar investigations in more than a dozen states all within the last year, including New Jersey.
The meeting also presents an opportunity for Francis to shore up his own record on the issue. His critics have described him as sluggish to respond and, at times, callous.
Clergy sex abuse victims and representatives from their most outspoken advocacy groups — have turned the area surrounding St. Peter’s Square into their own home base in the days leading up to Thursday’s session and have sought to wrest the spotlight from the summit’s official agenda.
And even on Wednesday, some viewed Francis’ remarks, as he met privately with pilgrims from an Italian archdiocese, as a subtle affront.
“Those who spend their life accusing, accusing, accusing are … friends, cousins, relatives of the devil,” he said, according to an official summary of the meeting released by the Vatican. “This is not good. Flaws must be indicated so they can be corrected, but that the moment that flaws are noted, flaws are denounced, one loves the Church. Without love, that is of the devil.”
Phil Saviano, an abuse victim from Boston and a subject of the 2002 reporting from the Boston Globe that exposed the extent of the abuse and cover-up in the United States, hand-delivered a letter demanding greater transparency to members of the summit’s organizing committee Wednesday, during a closed-door meeting with the group and 11 other clergy abuse victims.
Speaking to reporters afterwards, Saviano described the session with officials, including the Vatican’s top sex abuse investigator, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, as at times confrontational.
“I think everybody spoke from their hearts,” said Saviano, who also serves as a board member of the watchdog website BishopAccountability.org. “Everybody appreciated being there, and when it was confrontational, the bishops there were receptive.”
But chief among the complaints from Saviano and his counterparts was the pope’s absence.
“As Archbishop Scicluna said at the end of the meeting about questions we had: ‘I’m not the pope,’” said Peter Isley, one of the founding members of the group Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests. “That’s the problem. He’s not the pope. We need to talk to the pope.”
Francis has no meetings with victims on his schedule during the conference. But he will hear from them in other ways.
A handful of survivors from around the globe have been invited to share their accounts during the opening and closing prayers of each day’s session. Their identities will remain anonymous, though one of the first to address the bishops on Monday will be from the United States, a Vatican spokesperson said.
Francis has pledged to attend every day of the conference, though he and other Vatican officials have warned not to expect any miracles in their limited time.
“We’re not going to solve all the problems in three days,” Scicluna said. “That is not a reasonable expectation.”
It’s what will come afterwards, he told reporters at a news conference earlier this week, that will define whether the meeting was a success.
He and other members of the conference’s organizing committee — including the lone American on in the group, Cardinal Blasé Cupich, archbishop of Chicago — say they will remain behind after the summit’s conclusion to begin working out a series of concrete reforms based off of this week’s discussions.
Francis has described his goals for the meeting as educating bishops from around the globe on issues of accountability, responsibility and transparency — especially in parts of the world like Africa and Asia.
Church leaders there have not grappled with the same level of scandal or fury from the faithful on the issue as their counterparts in the United States and Western Europe. But Vatican officials say the issue is just as serious in those nations and the reprieve church leaders have experienced there stems mostly from differing cultural norms surrounding sex abuse.
Some nations have only just begun to acknowledge the scope of a problem that has plagued the church in the United States.
Saviano’s group, BishopAccountability.org, released a report this week analyzing the problem in eight of the largest Catholic countries in the world. Of them, the study found, only the United States has committed to removing any priest with even a single substantiated claim of sexual abuse against him.
Bishops in many countries have no formal policy on how abuse claims should be handled. Even just outside the Vatican’s walls, the president of the Italian bishops’ conference met with abuse victims for the first time last week at the request of summit organizers.
Despite the problems it has endured over the last year and the work leaders say must still be done, the hierarchy in the United States is in many ways at the leading edge of the church’s efforts, said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, archbishop of Galveston-Houston and the U.S. representative to the summit.
He said he would be urging the rest of the world to adopt the United States’ “zero-tolerance” approach. But in an interview with his hometown station KPRC-TV on Wednesday, he, too, appeared to be warning Catholics back home not to expect too much from a meeting aimed at allowing the rest of the world to catch up.
“It is a beginning,” he said. “It is a statement to everyone … to let everybody know that [Pope Francis] wants us to do this.”