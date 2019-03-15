However, the last decade, an era of struggle generally for military high schools, has been a time of upheaval on the Valley Forge campus. In 2016, a reported annual loss of $300,000 and a dip in enrollment came as the then-president was ousted and 16 staffers laid off. The prior year, according to a report in the Main Line Times, the academy’s former Title IX compliance officer filed a whistleblower complaint with the U.S. Department of Education citing violent hazing rituals and allegations that included sexual assault by students.