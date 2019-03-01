Argentina last year negotiated an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to resume meat imports, and inaugurated trade with a 1,100-pound shipment to Miami, according to GlobalMeatNews.com. Argentine will be allowed to export up to 22,000 tons a year to the United States, and U.S. producers can ship unlimited amounts of been to Argentina, though there is not expected to be much demand in that famous bovine-producing nation for U.S. beef.