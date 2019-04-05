SUMO Heavy Industries , a 16-person (some remote) digital-commerce consulting firm started by Bart Mroz and Bob Brodie in 2010, moved to coworking space in New York three years later. But its staff has returned to Philly, leasing the firm’s first dedicated office space, in the Creative Arts building on Second Street in Old City near Christ Church and the N3RD St. tech district, Mroz reports. “Nothing beats having your own place with your name on the door," with a kitchen, bathroom and shower, too.