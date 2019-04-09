College graduation often raises questions of, “What’s next?” but nine seniors at the University of Pennsylvania have big plans for their first post-grad year.
Brendan Taliaferro will collaborate with local nonprofits to implement an evidence-based “host homes” initiative for Philly LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness.
Princess Aghayere, Summer Kollie, and Oladunni Alomaja will build a basketball court to help Liberian youth cope with stress and trauma. Meanwhile, José Maciel and Antonio Renteria will launch a community-oriented curriculum in Kennett Square’s agricultural workspaces.
University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann announced therecipients of the annual President’s Engagement Prize on Tuesday. Each prize-winning project comes with a $100,000 award to fund its development, and each team member receives $50,000 for living costs while completing the work.
“I am immensely proud of our students’ commitment to meaningful work that extends beyond the classroom and the campus,” Gutmann said in a statement. “I congratulate all of this year’s prize recipients, and I wish them the very best as they move forward with their projects.”
“Each of the prize recipients has demonstrated a purpose-driven desire to get out and make a difference, in their community, across the country, and around the world,” she added.
The awards began in 2015 and are part of the university’s commitment to student engagement under Penn Compact 2020, a three-fold university initiative that emphasizes innovation, inclusion, and impact. Since then, the University of Pennsylvania has allocated more than $3 million in funding and living stipends for entrepreneurs under the program.
In addition to the six Engagement Prize winners, three Penn seniors received the President’s Innovation Prize, which is accompanied by the same funding.
Innovation award winner Michael Wong will spend the next year further developing InstaHub, a snap-on technology launched in 2016 that eliminates waste energy. Malika Shukurova and Katherine Sizov will buckle down on Strella Biotechnology, a bio-sensor that predicts the ripeness of fruit.
Award winners were selected from apool of 72 applicants. Projects were judged on their ability to make a positive, lasting impact on the world.