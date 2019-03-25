In Los Angeles, there are at least 500 people at the picket line at Uber’s Los Angeles hub in Redondo Beach, plus more drivers who have shut off their apps to take part in the strike, which will end at 1 a.m. Tuesday, Dolber said. They’re demanding that Uber restore the pay cut and instate a $28/hour minimum wage before expenses, which is the rate mandated by the minimum wage for New York rideshare drivers.