According to some drivers, the good old days of ridesharing are gone. Instead of the freedom and flexibility the work offers, they speak of pay cuts, dwindling incentives, and the looming threat of getting kicked off the platform with barely any notice or reason. Contract changes come arbitrarily, from many drivers’ perspectives, and the end result often seems to be more work for less money, even as Uber and Lyft’s revenue from ridesharing in Philadelphia has steadily grown from $320 million in 2017 to $456 million in 2018, according to the Philadelphia Parking Authority. These drivers feel powerless, serving at the whims of a company they say they can barely contact.