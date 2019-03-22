That might be because Perry’s audience can see themselves in the characters. Perry is expert at capturing the essence of the black family. And with Madea, there’s consistently a kernel of wisdom in her ridiculousness and that of her cadre of Cora (Tamela Mann), Brown (David Mann), and Aunt Bam (Cassi Davis). The storyline of Perry’s farewell show wasn’t as compelling as some of his other plays, such as Diary of a Mad Black Woman and Family Reunion, but the acting and singing maintained the legacy of the Madea plays. Along with Mann, Alexis Hollins (Darlene) proved a vocal powerhouse. Her cover of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” was excellent.