A: Well, my first thought on the topic is that whatever size you get, mount it more securely to a wall or the furniture! While a good quality TV these days isn’t nearly as expensive as they used to be, and they’re much lighter, a falling TV can still injure someone or cause damage. And because TVs are lighter than ever, they might even be more likely to fall over, especially if you have pets, kids, or ... accident-prone roommates.