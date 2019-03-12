WASHINGTON -- An attorney who helped Gov. Chris Christie’s administration handle fallout from the “Bridgegate” investigation was confirmed Tuesday to a lifetime seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals based in Philadelphia, despite vigorous objections from New Jersey’s two Democratic senators.
Paul Matey, a former deputy chief counsel under Christie, became only the second judge since at least 1979 to be confirmed while both of his home state senators opposed him — a further break with tradition that for decades has given deference to senators in both parties when it comes to judicial nominees from their states.
Matey’s confirmation to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals means the panel now has a 7-6 majority of judges appointed by Republicans, with at least one more slot for President Donald Trump to potentially fill, said Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond professor who tracks judicial appointments. The shift illustrates how Trump and the Republican-led Senate are reshaping the federal judiciary.
The court handles cases in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and the Virgin Islands and is often the last word on major legal questions, since few issues reach the Supreme Court.
Matey, a member of the conservative Federalist Society, is the third judge Trump has placed on the court and the second one Senate Republicans have confirmed despite objections from home state Democrats. Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) last year unsuccessfully tried to stop Judge David Porter from being seated.
New Jersey Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker questioned Matey’s legal views and said they were not consulted by the White House, but Matey was confirmed Tuesday in a 54-45 vote. One Democratic Senator, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, voted “yes" while all other senators stuck to their party line.
“Republicans claim to be the party of conservatism. Yet there’s nothing conservative about sweeping aside century-old norms for political gain," Menendez said on the Senate floor. “The people of New Jersey have no appetite for a judge who served in Governor Chris Christie’s administration.”
Republicans have argued that individual senators should not be able to unilaterally block nominees to circuit courts, which serve multiple states, and that the senate’s veto tradition is more appropriate for district court nominees, which sit in just one state. They have accused Democrats of seeking to obstruct Trump appointments.
GOP senators, however, frequently used the tradition to stall or block Obama circuit court picks they found objectionable, only to change the rules under Trump.
In nearly all instances since the 1950′s, Judiciary Committee chairs have allowed senators to block nominees from their home states by withholding “blue slips,” signed pieces of paper meant to signal a senator’s preference. The Senate tradition was meant to weed out extreme nominees and force the White House to work with senators.
The rules were strictly followed by both parties under President Barack Obama and during much of the George W. Bush administration, according to the non-partisan Congressional Research Service. During other times Judiciary chairs in each party have allowed some variation, but the exceptions have been rare.
From 1979 to October 2017, there were only three known instances of a judicial nominee receiving Senate confirmation while facing objections from one home state senator. Several such nominees, however, have advanced under Trump.
Republicans pushed the boundaries even further in late February when the Senate confirmed a circuit court judge from Washington despite the objections of both of that state’s Democratic senators. Matey followed the same path Tuesday.