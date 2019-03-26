Even before the Department of Justice intervention, in which it joined with a number of Republican state attorneys general to oppose the law, House Democrats had scheduled a Tuesday news conference to highlight new proposals to expand the health law’s protections for people with preexisting health conditions, and reverse some of Trump’s steps to undercut the law. They aimed to return to one of the most popular issues the party emphasized as it swept to a House majority last year, and one that is now likely to become a major piece of the 2020 presidential race.