For now, however, as Democrats await for more information about Mueller’s findings, they were left to weigh how aggressively they will continue to investigate. While some argued that Congress has a broader mandate than Mueller, and a duty to find information that might not rise to the level of a crime, some political analysts warned that investigations can backfire, especially if the public views them as overly partisan. Democrats’ best opportunity for ousting Trump remains the 2020 election, when they will need public opinion on their side.