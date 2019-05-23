A traveling Trump merchandise seller in a camouflage “Make America Great Again” hat was charged with assaulting and robbing another vendor shortly after the president’s visit to Lycoming County on Monday.
According to the Williamsport Sun-Gazette, Willie Edward Singleton, 29, of South Carolina, is accused of stealing about $500 from another vendor who had dropped a large amount of bills on Jordan Road in Mountoursville. The men were leaving President Donald Trump’s hour-long rally at Williamsport Regional Airport.
A struggle ensued, the paper reported, and Singleton allegedly punched the man “unconscious and watched him fall into the street.” Singleton also allegedly stole the man’s chain and a silver watch. The victim fled to a nearby store and called police, telling them that his assailant wore a red “MAGA” hat.
When police caught up with Singleton, they found he’d switched out the red hat for a camouflage one, and police discovered folded $20 bills in his pockets, according to Pennlive.com.
Singleton, according to the Sun-Gazette, is on probation in South Carolina for burglary, firearms and domestic violence charges. In Montoursville, he was charged with two counts of robbery, simple assault, harassment, and theft. He remains in the Lycoming County prison on $300,000 bail.
Pennlive.com reported that Singleton told a district judge that he traveled to Montoursville to sell Trump memorabilia, wasn’t employed, “and had used drugs in the past 24 hours.”
The victim was treated for cuts to his legs and face.
