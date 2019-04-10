HARRISBURG — The state lawmakers stood side by side inside the Capitol on Wednesday, their heads bowed as the Rabbi Cheryl Klein — whose congregation worshiped inside the Tree of Life synagogue — delivered the closing prayer.
“This moment of American history and this ravaging Sabbath massacre in my hometown tells us that all is not well in our republic,” she said. “Hate is emboldened, and white supremacists are somehow mainstreamed. This diseased, American moment was anti-Semitism in our face. It is ugly, unacceptable and its condemnation needs to be met with tireless strength.”
And then, before an audience of roughly 250 lawmakers, she continued.
“We pray that we are not guilty of inaction. We pray that we are not guilty of complacency. We pray that we are not guilty of allowing ourselves to be paralyzed by politics,” she said.
Klein’s prayer came at the end of a roughly hour-long joint session honoring the 11 people who were killed inside the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, as they were worshiping or preparing for services. Wednesday marked the first time in 18 years that the House and Senate have met together to honor victims of a violent crime. The last similar session was held to honor victims of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Klein’s remarks landed before a legislature that has not taken any substantial action this session on gun-control measures supported by some surviving victims or some of the relatives of the deceased. Some have advocated for measures that would ban semiautomatic weapons or give courts greater authority to take guns from people who might present a danger to themselves or others.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto this week signed legislation to enact similar restrictions within the city limits. That effort was quickly met with a lawsuit supported by the NRA, which argues that the power to impose such regulations lies with the state — and not municipalities.
Though Klein did not mention any particular bills, she did speak about gun violence and about killings inside places of worship.
“We may think that we have advanced as a society in the last 1,000 years compared to the barbarians of the early Middle Ages,” she said. “Perhaps, that’s the case technologically, but certainly not with regards to what has become sanctioned, permissive, anarchy to kill whomever some people choose not to tolerate.”
Before she spoke, legislative leaders — both Democrats and Republicans — condemned anti-Semitism and the violence of that day. Many also praised first-responders and Jewish community groups in Pittsburgh for their swift response to the shooting.
And, they addressed the surviving victims and the relatives of those who were killed. Many of whom sat in the audience for the special session.
“Hatred caused this group of people immeasurable pain, but what we have seen from you is grace,” said State Rep. Dan Frankel, a Democrat whose district includes the synagogue.
Frankel read the names of each victim and tidbits about their lives. More details came in a resolution proclaiming Wednesday “Stronger than Hate Day” — a nod to the phrase that has become a rallying cry in Pittsburgh in the months since the shooting.
Joyce Fienberg, a retired researcher, spent at least an hour every day writing messages to friends and relatives. Richard Gottfried provided free dental care to refugees and spent his spare time running races in Pittsburgh. Rose Mallinger, who worshiped at Tree of Life synagogue for more than 60 years, went by “Bubbie,” which means grandma.
Jerry Rabinowitz, a doctor, died searching for wounded people in hopes that he could help them. Cecil Rosenthal earned a nickname of the “honorary mayor of Squirrel Hill,” and his brother David Rosenthal stood apart for his worth ethic and love for police and fire departments.
Bernice Simon, a former nurse, died alongside her husband, Sylvan Simon, a veteran and retired accountant with whom she shared funny but kind banter.
Dan Stein, who worked as a salesman, a funeral home driver and at one point a substitute teacher, earned a reputation as an unpretentious fund-raiser for his congregation. Melvin “Mel” Wax, used his skills as an accountant to track Pittsburgh Pirates statistics. Irving “Irv” Younger, who owned a realty company, had served as a high school baseball coach and delighted at his new role as a grandfather.
“They were givers and helpers and they made the world better with their very existence,” Frankel said.
“Without Joyce, Richard, Rose, Jerry, Cecil, David, Bernice, Sylvan, Dan, Mel and Irv working alongside of us to make the world a better place, we will have to take on their share.”