After an 18-month grand-jury investigation into price-gouging and insurance fraud involving car towing, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday is expected to unveil charges against a North Philadelphia tow-truck operator and its two owners.
At an afternoon news conference, Krasner will explain how the company was "taking advantage of vulnerable drivers,” his office said in an advisory.
Ben Waxman, Krasner’s spokesperson, confirmed Wednesday morning that the charges will be against Hooked Inc., and owners Joseph Moreno and Dwight Williams. Waxman said he could not comment on whether the grand jury investigated other companies or operators.
Moreno, Williams, and the company itself, located at 2210 W. Westmoreland St. in the Tioga neighborhood, were charged last month with conspiracy to run a corrupt organization, theft by deception, deceptive business practices, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, court records show. But the grand-jury presentment remained sealed until a judge ordered it made public Wednesday morning, Waxman said.
He said the defendants are accused of overcharging or deceiving customers, insurance fraud, and violating the city’s rotational towing system. “Each example is different” and involves “problematic” business practices, he said.
Defense attorney William J. Brennan, who represents Williams, signaled they would fight “each and every” allegation.
“We believe Hooked Inc. has provided service often in emergency-type situations at a fair and reasonable cost,” Brennan said Wednesday. “The government’s wide-ranging charges here, when taken individually customer by customer, we believe, will show it did not involve any criminality.”
Defense attorney Amato Sanita, who represents Hooked Inc., said Wednesday that customers who had their vehicles towed gave their consent to the fees they paid. The company is still operating and its license remains active with the state, he said.
Moreno’s attorney, Richard J. Fuschino Jr., did not immediately respond to calls for comment.
Moreno, 47, whose home address is the same as the company’s, according to public records, and Williams, who turns 30 on Thursday, of Northeast Philadelphia, surrendered to authorities March 19 and were released on their own recognizance.
A call to the company’s number Wednesday went unanswered.
The District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday filed a motion to bypass a preliminary hearing in the case given that a grand jury heard the evidence and recommended the charges.
Tow-truck services in the city have stirred controversy before. The city had instituted a new rotational-towing system in 2011 after a series of violent encounters among tow-truck operators competing for business.
Last year, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that the George Smith towing company in Philadelphia had agreed to repay 28 people whose cars it illegally towed. He said an investigation by the Bureau of Consumer Protection found that the drivers had their cars illegally towed from various locations in the city and each had to pay $205 to get their cars back.