Jimmy Fallon celebrated his fifth anniversary as host of The Tonight Show Monday night with an uncharacteristically dark and meta episode that worked as an homage to the late, great Garry Shandling’s The Larry Sanders Show.
All of the guests — including Ben Stiller (in a panda suit), Robert De Niro, country band Florida Georgia Line, and Tina Fey — expressed their exasperation or annoyance with Fallon.
Upper Darby’s own Fey hit the host hardest, telling her real-life friend “you’re a terrible person” and adding off camera, “Trump won because of you” (a reference to an infamous hair-tousling incident during the 2016 presidential campaign).
And now for the Philadelphia-ness of it all: When Fey walked on stage (after telling a green room Fallon assistant "you should go to college”), Tonight Show house band The Roots came up with a sly 215 musical nod to Philly rock band Low Cut Connie by playing the Adam Weiner-led outfit’s song “Shake It Little Tina.”
That rollicking tune is from the band’s 2015 album Hi Honey. Weiner said Tuesday that he was “definitely” taken by surprise by the Philly hip-hop band’s tip-of-the cap intro to Fey, which he called “a Philly trifecta.”
The piano man is well into his follow-up to last year’s Dirty Pictures (part 2), and Low Cut Connie is headed out to the SXSW music fest in Austin next month, followed by West Coast and European tours.
Watch the clip from The Tonight Show below, with Fey and Stiller complaining about cockroaches and “Fallonitis.”