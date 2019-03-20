A full meltdown is when the nuclear fuel in the reactor core overheats to the point that it melts through its containment structure and into the surrounding environment.

The accident at TMI resulted only in a partial meltdown, which did not breach the containment structure.

Elapsed time:

00:00:00

The main feedwater pump shuts down, preventing a steam generator in the

reactor building from removing heat.

00:00:02

Water pressure and temperature in the reactor core begin to rise.

00:00:03

The relief valve automatically opens to release excess steam. The valve should

have closed in about 10 seconds. Instead, it malfunctioned and remained open,

allowing coolant to pour out and causing the reactor core to overheat.

Instruments in the control room incorrectly indicate that the valve had closed.

00:00:09 The control rods automatically lower, slowing the nuclear

reaction.

01:20:00 Operators in the control room did not know they were facing a

“loss-of-coolant accident,” due to incorrect and contradictory readings. They

take measures to reduce the flow of coolant in the core, making conditions

worse.

02:15:00 Due to the loss of coolant, the top of the reactor core becomes

exposed. Steam already present becomes superheated and reacts with the

control rods, producing hydrogen and other radioactive gases. The relief valve is

still open, releasing the radioactive gases along with the steam into the

containment vessel. The fuel in the core begins melting, with temperatures

reaching 4,300 degrees.

02:45:00 Radiation alarms sound. Fifteen minutes later, a general emergency

is declared. The radiation level within the containment vessel reaches 10,000

millirems — a level that is fatal with only a few minutes’ exposure. Exposure from

a full set of chest X-rays is about 6 millirems.

15:00:00 The firm that designed TMI tells the control-room operators to get

coolant flowing through the core again. Operators restart the pumps that had

been shut down. The temperature and pressure in the reactor stabilize.

Two days later, some engineers are concerned that a large hydrogen bubble in

the containment vessel could explode, potentially causing a full meltdown.

Experts later conclude that the bubble could not explode due to a lack of

oxygen. The bubble is slowly bled from the system.

A month later, Unit 2 is shut down.

Three years later, a robotic camera lowered into the reactor core shows that

half of the core had melted down.