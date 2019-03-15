Then came the preopening night in March 1986. In a phone chat on Friday, Blatstein set the scene: “We had Joe Sudler’s Swing Machine. Everyone in town was there. The band got up on stage and started to play. You have to remember that this was a stage that wasn’t used in many years. The dust started lifting up and coming off the rafters. You saw it trickling down through the lights shining through it. Every part of that was magical."