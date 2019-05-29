It was what Debi had always wanted, from the time she began babysitting at age 11. For Emmett, born in Northern Ireland and raised for part of his childhood in a Catholic group home and in foster care, parenting seemed like a way to fill the gaps in his own growing up. “Since I didn’t get to be with my family in a traditional way, that made me really want a family of my own.” Fostering or adopting was a way “to give something back,” he says.