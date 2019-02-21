In 2011, a similar term-limit measure introduced by former Councilman Wilson Goode Jr. failed. Unlike that proposal, Domb’s resolution would exempt current council members from limits. But it also follows the 2015 election when several newer, younger members joined the body — and in an election season where all ten district incumbents have challengers and more than 30 people have filed to run for at-large Council seats, prompted, in part by two at-large members who decided against seeking reelection.