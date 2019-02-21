Philadelphia City Councilman Allan Domb thinks his job - and the jobs of his 16 fellow lawmakers - should come with an expiration date.
A resolution he’s slated to introduce Thursday would impose one. Domb, who is running for a second term, wants to change the city’s charter to limit a council member to three consecutive four-year terms, or 12 years. If if it passes Council, the measure would be placed on the May 19 primary ballot.
“You’d have new people coming in,” Domb said. “Fresh ideas, new energy. It could possibly increase diversity in candidates, create a more engaging democratic process...and might really hold officials accountable.” "When you’ve only got 12 years you’ve gotta do something, make something happen. There’s a countdown.”
Of the 10 district incumbents running for reelection this year, five would be ineligible if term limits had existed when they were first elected. Two members, Councilman Brian O’Neill and Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell, have held their seats for more than 25 years. Council President Darrell L. Clarke has had his for 19 years.
In 2011, a similar term-limit measure introduced by former Councilman Wilson Goode Jr. failed. Unlike that proposal, Domb’s resolution would exempt current council members from limits. But it also follows the 2015 election when several newer, younger members joined the body — and in an election season where all ten district incumbents have challengers and more than 30 people have filed to run for at-large Council seats, prompted, in part by two at-large members who decided against seeking reelection.
“Philadelphia, overnight almost, certainly over the last two elections, has become a model of younger, newer turnover of Council members," said Councilman Brian O’Neill, who opposes limits. “So anybody that is crying out for term limits in Philly now, they have to have a secret agenda that they don’t like people that are in there now.”
When O’Neill was elected to represent the 10th District in 1979, he was 29 years old, a gallon of gas cost 86 cents and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” was at the top of the music charts. That would prove to be a fitting anthem for the legislator who, at 69, is the longest serving person on City Council. He’s won ten elections over 40 years.
Experience, O’Neill argued, matters: “Each time you run, but actually each day, each week, each month you’re learning. I always think - these voters had confidence in me when they had no reason to. Now that I’m really, I think, really good because I know a lot and can handle myself, I owe them.”
New York, Houston and Los Angeles all have council term limits. O’Neill, who is a past president of the National League of Cities, said term limits in other cities have led to political jockeying and trading seats. In the absence of experienced Council members, O’Neill said, lobbyists and staffers would really be running city government.
“You’re basically saying you don’t trust voters you don’t trust the process," he said. "You have a problem with our democracy, and you’re asking for less choices, you’re asking to get rid of good people who the voters would otherwise keep.”
But in Philadelphia over the last 35 years, only 13 incumbent Council members who served a full term later lost their seats to a challenger.
A study by Philly 3.0, a political action committee, which has pushed for term limits, found that only eight of the last 80 district council races over four election cycles were competitive - meaning a challenger came within ten percentage points. Overall, incumbents won by an average 88 percent of the vote. In 2015, eight of ten district council members ran unopposed.
Philadelphia is also among the only cities that has mayoral term limits - two terms - but none for city council. And a Pew report in 2016 found Philadelphia’s was the third highest paid council in the nation, at an average salary of $132,789 a year.
“City council races are significantly less competitive than they need to be," said Ali Perelman, executive director of Philly 3.0, "And the lack of competition is a function of a lack of term limits.
That is especially true of the district seats, Perelman said. “They are the ones where they have the most power but they’re the least competitive and voters have the least ability hold those folks accountable.”
Domb said he’s hoping council will back him but only named one colleague who he believes is on board. Former Gov. Ed Rendell has also endorsed the idea. “It’s long overdue,” Rendell said. “It’s the only way to keep getting new blood into Council because it’s so hard to beat a district incumbent."
Incumbents have the benefit of years of constituent work to garner favor with their district’s voters. They can also start fundraising at least two years before a challenger can, and incumbency comes with the built-in advantages of party support, like access to voter information databases or sidewalk teams to help collect nominating signatures.
Fundraising against a district council person can also be incredibly difficult, because of the power council members wield over business and development in their district.
“People are scared of running against district council people," Perelman said. "The nature of those races is completely different than the way the at-large fields operate. In at-large you’re just running to finish in the top five and that’s still difficult but it’s not as immediately adversarial.”
Karla Cruel, an attorney who is challenging Councilman Curtis Jones Jr. in the Fourth District said she’s asked for money from people who say they shouldn’t even be talking to her.
“People who might be interested in your campaign are afraid to support you because they don’t think you’ll win,” Cruel said. "Just today I was trying to get signatures and somebody said to me, ‘Oh, I grew up with Curtis,' and wouldn’t even make eye contact with me.”
Lauren Vidas, who is running against Kenyatta Johnson in the 2nd District Democratic primary, said the city party denied her access to the voter activation network, a database of voter information, because Johnson has historically had the party endorsement.
“You have a party who really does kind of frown on any challengers to incumbents,” she said.
O’Neill pointed to the flood of candidates running this year as evidence that voters have options.
“I’ve always said, ‘You have to do the work and if you don’t do the work, the people can fire you,’" he said. "When they say it’s time for me to go, I’ll say, ‘Ok. Thank you,’ but why limit their options?”