The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Centeio is an interesting case because he is by far the best runner of the quarterbacks. Last season, he was employed in certain packages, and he also was the up man on the punt team (and he threw one TD pass). Centeio was used in practices at running back and sometimes receiver a year ago, but he has been used strictly at quarterback this spring. He also hasn’t worked on special teams.