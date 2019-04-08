Fran Dunphy, whose 13th and final season as Temple’s basketball coach resulted in an NCAA Tournament berth, has been named the 2019 recipient of the Gene Bartow Award.
The award goes to a current or former coach for his contributions to the game. It measures a coach’s win-loss record but also the impact he’s made on his players, school and community.
The award is named after the late Gene Bartow, who took Memphis State, UCLA and the University of Alabama-Birmingham to a combined 12 NCAA Tournaments. Bartow guided Memphis State to the 1974 NCAA championship, where the Tigers lost to UCLA. Bartow also took UCLA to the 1976 NCAA Final Four.
Dunphy was 270-162 in his 13 seasons at Temple, guiding the Owls to 10 postseason tournaments (eight NCAAs and two NITs). This past season the Owls went 23-10 and ended the season with an 81-70 NCAA play-in loss to Belmont.
In 30 seasons of coaching, which includes the first 17 at Penn, Dunphy was 580-325 overall and is the all-time winningest coach in Big 5 history.
Dunphy is also known for his charitable work, most notably with the local Coaches vs. Cancer campaign.
On Monday, April 15 he will be inducted into the Big 5 Hall of Fame.
Dunphy is the third coach with Philadelphia area roots to win the Gene Bartow Award since its inception in 2013. In 2015 Villanova graduate and current Lafayette coach Fran O’Hanlon won the award. Former Saint Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli was the recipient in 2016.