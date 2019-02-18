An 18-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday night after a vigil for a teen who was slain on the same Southwest Philadelphia street Friday night.
Police have not yet said if they believe fatal shootings are related.
Officers responding to a call for a shooting about 7:25 p.m. Sunday found the 18-year-old victim on the 6000 block of Angora Terrace suffering gunshot wounds to his neck and right side of his head, police said. The officers loaded the young man into the car and rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, he was pronounced dead at 7:40 p.m.
The shooting came about an hour after a vigil had been held for Tauhid Collins, 17, who was shot and killed Friday night on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace.
About 100 people turned out for the vigil for the aspiring rapper on Angora Terrace, 6ABC reported.
During the vigil, the teen’s mother, Nikia Collins, appealed for an end to the violence.
“If you feel like you have to go out and avenge my son’s death — don’t do it, don’t do it,” she said, according to TV station.
No arrests have been reported in either shooting.