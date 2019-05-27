A teen playing video games in his bedroom at home in North Philadelphia was struck by a bullet that pierced the wall of his house Monday afternoon, police said.
The 17-year-old boy was struck once in the left calf by the bullet shortly before 4 p.m., Philadelphia Police said in a news release.
The teen, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
Authorities did not indicate if the projectile was a stray bullet or if the teen may have been targeted. Police said no firearms were recovered and an arrest has not been made in the case.